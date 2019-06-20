× Flood Advisory continues in east-central Lake County, Indiana until 11:1AM CDT – some heavy rainfall reports

While the Flood Advisory for all or portions of Will, and Kankakee Counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana has expired, the Flood Advisory was extended for east-central Lake County in Indiana until 11:15 AM CDT due to continued rain and minor flooding in that area.

Rainfall overnight and early this morning well in excess of 2-inches occurred over an area from Grundy County into northwest Indiana…following are some of the higher totals…

Location/rain (inches)

Illinois

Clifton (Iroquois Co)…2.90

Manhattan (Will Co)…2.31

Wilmington (Will Co)…2.31

Carbon Hill (Grundy Co)…2.30

Coal City (Grundy Co)…2.20

Morris…2.19

Channahon (Will Co)…2.01

Indiana

St. John (Lake Co)…2.98

Crown Point (Lake Co)…2.93

Schererville (Lake Co)…2.51

Valparaiso (Porter Co)…2.48

Merrillville (Lake Co)…2.13