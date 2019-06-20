Elderly man charge with murder after son found dead in Schaumburg home

Posted 11:01 AM, June 20, 2019

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – Police have charged an elderly suburban man in the death of his son.

Schaumburg police said Thursday William Karras, 84, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his son Nick Karras, 56.

Police responded to a home in the 1100 block of Stoughton Court in Schaumburg on June 17.  Upon arrival, they located William Karras, who provided a firearm to the officers as they discovered the body of Nick Karras.

William Karras was arrested and charged.

He is due in court Thursday.

