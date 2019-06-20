Cubs Game Notes For Thursday vs. NY Mets

*Willson Contreras reached the 15-homer mark yesterday, giving the Cubs five players with 15 homers this year. They’re only the second team in MLB history to have five players reach that mark before July – the 2000 Angels were the other (Glaus/Anderson/Vaughn/Salmon/Erstad).

*Contreras has seen his slugging percentage go from .390 last season to .561 so far this season.

*The Cubs have dominated the Mets at Wrigley in recent years in the regular season with a 14-2 mark since 2014.

*Tyler Chatwood’s walks seem to draw the most attention, but he has been exceptional against right-handed hitters since he joined the Cubs, holding them to a .159 BA.

*Brandon Kintzler has yet to allow a run at Wrigley Field this season in 16.2 innings.

 

