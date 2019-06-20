Person on tracks suspends CTA Orange Line between Midway and Halsted

Posted 11:00 AM, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:09AM, June 20, 2019

CHICAGO — The CTA has suspended Orange Line train service between Midway and Halsted due to a “medical emergency” on the tracks at 35th/Archer.

As a result, trains are operating only between Halsted and the Loop at this time.

Chicago fire officials said they responded to a call for a “person on the tracks,” and a woman was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

CTA officials say to allow for extra travel time and to consider other service alternative, including nearby bus routes or busing to other rail lines.

These may include:

  • #35 31st/35th
  • #39 Pershing
  • #50 Damen, and
  • #62 Archer.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
