Nia Muhammad is a recent graduate of Lane Tech Prep high school and has been awarded over $3 million in scholarships as well as the Gates Millennium Scholarship. Some of the universities offered Muhammad full academic scholarships, including Harvard, Princeton, Yale, USC, Spielman and Stanford. Muhammad believes her personal statement in her essay about going natural and cutting her hair among her many accomplishments in high school helped her earn so many scholarships. Just to name a few, Muhammad was involved in National Honors Society, Black Student Association, Chicago Scholars and ACES Mentor, along with other accomplishments. She admonishes students to put their personality in their essays. Muhammad has decided to attend Stanford and looks forward to taking organic chemistry at Stanford with aspirations to become an Obstetrician-Gynecologist.
Chicago’s Very Own Kid, Nia Muhammad, talks 3 million dollars earned in college scholarships
