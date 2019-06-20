High waves along Lake Michigan; flooding in NW Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Northerly winds gusting to 20 mph will kick up 6 to 8 foot waves just off-shore Thursday with 4 to 6 foot waves right along the shoreline possibly creating rip and structural currents and dangerous swimming conditions along the shoreline in Cook County, Illinois and Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana (light blue-shaded areas on the headlined map).

As low pressure moves off to the east, rain will be ending from the west this morning, but overnight rains of 1 to 2-inches have caused some minor flooding problems, and a Flood Advisory (light green-shaded counties on the headlined map) remains in effect for southern Will and all of Kankakee Counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana until mid-morning.

Officials in Northwest Indiana are reporting some road closures due to flooding Thursday morning:

SR 55 in Merrillville, just south of U.S. 30.

Willowcreek Road between U.S. Hwy 6 and C.R. 700