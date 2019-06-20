Alderman Austin remains silent on office raid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Nearly 24 hours after federal agents raided Alderman Carrie Austin’s office, she has not commented.

Austin was seen leaving her home Thursday morning but did not speak to reporters.

The FBI confirmed Wednesday they were "conducting court-authorized law enforcement activities" in the area of Austin's 34th ward campaign office, which is located on West 111th Street.

It is unknown what the agents were looking for and no charges have been filed.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke to the media later Wednesday and said she did not know the raid was coming.

"It’s obviously a serious thing. I know what you know," she said. "I’ve been following the news reports over the course of the day. ... I can’t say that expected it. I don’t have insight into the scope and perimeters of the federal investigation are. "

Austin is the second-longest serving alderman on the City Council behind 14th Ward Ald. Ed Burke. Austin has been serving the 34th Ward since 1994, which includes West Pullman, Washington Heights, Morgan Park and Roseland.