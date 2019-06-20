× 12-year-old boy missing from Chicago’s Washington Park neighborhood

CHICAGO— A 12-year-old boy was reported missing on Wednesday from the Washington Park neighborhood.

Dorian Branch was last seen near the 57th block of Wabash Ave. The last contact with him was on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m.

Dorian is described as African American who is 4’11” and weighs 90 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and wearing black and white gym shoes.

Police asked that anyone with information on this case should call Area Central Detectives.