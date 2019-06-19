Your 2019 Chicago Pride Guide

CHICAGO — Up to 100,000 people are expected to come celebrate the Chicago Pride Parade this year to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

This year will mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots and the birth of the Pride movement. Here is a full guide of how to navigate your way through the Chicago Pride Fest, Pride in the Park and Chicago 50th Annual Pride Parade:

Chicago Pride Fest:

The Chicago Pride Fest is June 22-23 from 11a.m.-10p.m in Boystown along Halsted Street. The festival will be open rain or shine, but severe conditions may delay or cause performances to be canceled. A $10 donation is suggested to give at the entry gate that will go toward community support programs.

Public transportation like the the CTA Red Line at Addison station, bus lines and ride-share services are the most convenient option for getting to the festival. CTA has a Trip Planner to make traveling easier.

Security does not allow large bags or backpacks, and all bags will be inspected prior to entry. No coolers or outside beverages are allowed, but clear plastic, sealed water bottles are allowed.