Your 2019 Chicago Pride Guide

CHICAGO — Up to 100,000 people are expected to come celebrate the Chicago Pride Parade this year to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.
This year will mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots and the birth of the Pride movement. Here is a full guide of how to navigate your way through the Chicago Pride Fest, Pride in the Park and Chicago 50th Annual Pride Parade:
Chicago Pride Fest:
The Chicago Pride Fest is June 22-23 from 11a.m.-10p.m in Boystown along Halsted Street. The festival will be open rain or shine, but severe conditions may delay or cause performances to be canceled. A $10 donation is suggested to give at the entry gate that will go toward community support programs.
Public transportation like the the CTA Red Line at Addison station, bus lines and ride-share services are the most convenient option for getting to the festival. CTA has a Trip Planner to make traveling easier.
Security does not allow large bags or backpacks, and all bags will be inspected prior to entry. No coolers or outside beverages are allowed, but clear plastic, sealed water bottles are allowed.
The festival has three stages for live music by popular artists such as Alex Newell and Leann Rimes, food vendors, drag shows and more!
Pride in the Park:
A new event this year, Pride in the Park, will take place from 1-10 p.m. Saturday, June 29 at Butler Field in Grant Park.
People who want to attend this event must buy a ticket. All children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a ticket-holding adult.
This event will have concerts from stars including Iggy Azalea and Todrick Hall and hosted by drag queens including Veronica Pop and MiMi Marks.
Chicago 50th Annual Pride Parade:
The Chicago 50th Annual Pride Parade starts at noon on Sunday, June 30. at Montrose Avenue and Broadway in the Uptown neighborhood. The theme of the parade this year is Stonewall 50: “MILLIONS of MOMENTS of PRIDE.”
Here is the route of the parade:
The parade will 4 miles long, starting at Montrose Avenue and Broadway.
The parade will continue south on Broadway before turning right on to Halsted Street.
The parade will follow along Halsted Street till turning left on Belmont.
The parade will follow along Belmont Avenue until turning right back on to Broadway.
The parade will finish along Diversey Parkway and Sheridan Road in Lincoln Park.