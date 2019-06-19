White Sox infielder Yolmer Sanchez previews Game 2 of the City Series on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When it comes to storybook endings, the White Sox had as close to one as you could have in June on Tuesday night.

Eloy Jimenez, a former Cubs' prospect, went to the plate for the south siders in the ninth inning in his first MLB game at Wrigley Field and clubbed a two-run homer to give the White Sox a 3-1 win. It gives the team along with the fanbase a major boost while putting the team on the verge of a sweep at the Friendly Confines on Wednesday.

Before the game, White Sox infielder Yolmer Sanchez talked about the Jimenez homer along with the final game against the Cubs this week with Josh Frydman on Sports Feed.

You can watch their entire segment in the video above.