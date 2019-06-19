Warming trend begins Friday

As low pressure moves off to the east carrying clouds and remnant showers with it, Chicagoans will experience a brief break in our wet-pattern before showers return later Friday.

North winds will blow Thursday holding temps along the lakefront again close to the 60 degree mark, while inland temps may warm well into the 70s. Then winds shift to the south Friday beginning a warming trend which looks like it will persist well into next week.

Along with the warming, humidity will also be on the increase and with more unstable air flowing into the area, forecasters will again have to express a probability of showers and thunderstorms returning. After a string of 9 days with below normal temperatures, a period of above normal readings looks to begin Saturday.