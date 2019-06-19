Two local women turn baby naming into a business

First, there was the wait for the name of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's royal baby.
Now, one local company is using all that attention to help their local business.
It's called "Future Perfect", a baby name consulting service.
The business was founded by two local moms, who met on a playground and bonded over their children's unique names.
You pay money, and they'll help you find a unique name for your baby-to-be.
Macaire Douglas and Cara Sullivan joined WGN Morning News to explain their booming business and help Lourdes Duarte widdle down her list of baby names.
