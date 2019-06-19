Two local women turn baby naming into a business

Posted 7:08 AM, June 19, 2019, by , Updated at 07:49AM, June 19, 2019

First, there was the wait for the name of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's royal baby.

Now, one local company is using all that attention to help their local business.

It's called "Future Perfect", a baby name consulting service.

The business was founded by two local moms, who met on a playground and bonded over their children's unique names.

You pay money, and they'll help you find a unique name for your baby-to-be.

Macaire Douglas and Cara Sullivan joined WGN Morning News to explain their booming business and help Lourdes Duarte widdle down her list of baby names.

For more information: https://www.futureperfectname.com/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.