Two local women turn baby naming into a business

First, there was the wait for the name of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's royal baby.

Now, one local company is using all that attention to help their local business.

It's called "Future Perfect", a baby name consulting service.

The business was founded by two local moms, who met on a playground and bonded over their children's unique names.

You pay money, and they'll help you find a unique name for your baby-to-be.

Macaire Douglas and Cara Sullivan joined WGN Morning News to explain their booming business and help Lourdes Duarte widdle down her list of baby names.

For more information: https://www.futureperfectname.com/