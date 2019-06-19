Medical Watch: CycleNation and tips on stroke prevention from the Rush Mobile Stroke Unit

Dr. Alejandro Vargas

Laura Kingsbury

Event:

CycleNation Chicago

Daley Plaza

50 W Washington St

Chicago, IL

June, 19

5 p.m.-9 p.m.

Register at https://www2.heart.org/site/TR/CycleNation/MWA-MidWestAffiliate?fr_id=4156&pg=entry

Tips:

  1. Stroke is a disease that affects the arteries leading to and within the brain. It is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States
  2. 80% of strokes are preventable.  Talk with your doctor about managing high blood pressure or diabetes.
  3. Stroke can be caused either by a clot blocking the flow of blood to the brain (called an ischemic stroke) or by a blood vessel opening and preventing blood flow to the brain (called a hemorrhagic stroke). A TIA (transient ischemic attack), or “mini stroke”, is caused by a temporary clot.
  4. Act FAST to recognize stroke.  Time lost is brain lost.  Learn the FAST warning signs to spot a stroke:

F. Face drooping (asymmetrical face)

A. Arm weakness (on one side)

S. Speech difficulty or slurred speech

T. Time to call 9-1-1

 

