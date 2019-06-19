× Off-duty police officer intervenes in attempted robbery, shots fired

CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago police officer intervened in an attempted robbery on the city’s Far South Side Wednesday morning.

According to the Chicago Tribune, a woman was trying to get getting into her car near 107th and Morgan when a robber approached her and demanded her property.

That’s when the officer stepped in and the robber fired shots. The officer returned fired and the robber ran away.

There’s no reports yet of any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.