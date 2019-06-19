Near record lack of June sun underway; Wednesday’s “NNE” winds produced city’s 8th day of below normal temps, but big pattern change looms—a flood of warm, humid tropical air with 80s due this weekend amid a continuing t-storm threat

Posted 11:14 PM, June 19, 2019, by
