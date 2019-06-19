Midday Fix: Live performance by Larry Brown and Sausalito

Posted 11:40 AM, June 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:30PM, June 19, 2019

Larry Brown and Sausalito

https://www.facebook.com/LarryBrownSings/

Event:

Sausalito is performing on Sunday, June 23 at 4:00 p.m. at Beat Kitchen to support two kids’ initiatives in Chicago:

  • Hamlin Park Baseball and Softball Season

Beat Kitchen

https://www.beatkitchen.com/

2100 West Belmont, Chicago

June 23 at 4 p.m.

Tickets here

 

 

