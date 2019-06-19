Midday Fix: Live performance by Larry Brown and Sausalito
Larry Brown and Sausalito
https://www.facebook.com/LarryBrownSings/
Event:
Sausalito is performing on Sunday, June 23 at 4:00 p.m. at Beat Kitchen to support two kids’ initiatives in Chicago:
- Hamlin Park Baseball and Softball Season
- Common Pantry Lemonade Stand Challenge running now through Labor Day!
- http://www.commonpantry.org/2019/05/21/join-the-common-kids-lemonade-stand-challenge/
Beat Kitchen
2100 West Belmont, Chicago
June 23 at 4 p.m.
Tickets here