Lunchbreak: Lamb Carnitas Tacos

Ross Henke, executive chef of Quiote
Quiote
2456 N. California Ave.
Chicago, IL
Recipe:
Confit Lamb shoulder
2 lbs. boneless lamb shoulder
Salt
2 qts pork fat
Salsa Verde Eggplant
10 tomatillos, quartered
1 serrano chili
3 garlic cloves
1 white onion, quartered
2 tablespoon honey
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon kosher salt
¼ cup canola oil
4 Japanese eggplants
2 tablespoon canola oil
Tahini Crema
1 cup sour cream
¼ cup tahini paste
1 teaspoon salt
Garnish
½ cup crumbled cotija or queso fresco
¼ cup chopped cilantro
Lime wedges
8 corn tortillas
Directions
Confit Lamb shoulder
- Dice the lamb shoulder into 1” cubes, season with salt and let sit overnight.
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
- Melt the pork fat and in a Dutch oven, add the lamb and pork fat then cook in the oven for about 2.5 hours or until tender but not falling apart.
- Remove from oven and separate the lamb from the pork fat, reserving the pork fat for later use.
Salsa Verde Eggplant
- In a blender, blend the tomatillos, chili, garlic, onion, honey, vinegar, soy, salt, and ¼ cup oil.
- Preheat oven to 500 degrees.
- Cut the eggplant into 1” pieces, toss in oil, place on a sheet tray or cookie sheet and roast until dark brown, about 15-20 minutes.
- As soon as you take the eggplant out of the oven, combine it with the marinade so that it can absorb the flavor.
- Set aside.
Tahini Crema
1. Add ingredients to a bowl mix with a whisk
Garnish
- In a non-stick pan, heat 2 tablespoons of canola oil and pre heat until you see whisps of smoke, carefully add your confited lamb and cook until crispy. Drain on a paper towel.
- Warm your tortillas on a griddle plate or over a burner.
- Lay out your tortillas and place a spoonful or two of marinated eggplant on them.
- Place your crispy lamb down, then garnish with tahini crema, cheese, and cilantro.
- Serve with limes, enjoy!