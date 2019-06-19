Lunchbreak: Lamb Carnitas Tacos

Ross Henke, executive chef of Quiote

Quiote

2456 N. California Ave.

Chicago, IL

312-878-8571

www.quiotechicago.com

Recipe:

Confit Lamb shoulder

2 lbs. boneless lamb shoulder

Salt

2 qts pork fat

Salsa Verde Eggplant

10 tomatillos, quartered

1 serrano chili

3 garlic cloves

1 white onion, quartered

2 tablespoon honey
¼ cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon kosher salt

¼ cup canola oil

4 Japanese eggplants

2 tablespoon canola oil

Tahini Crema

1 cup sour cream

¼ cup tahini paste

1 teaspoon salt

Garnish

½ cup crumbled cotija or queso fresco

¼ cup chopped cilantro

Lime wedges

8 corn tortillas

Directions

Confit Lamb shoulder

  1. Dice the lamb shoulder into 1” cubes, season with salt and let sit overnight.
  2. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
  3. Melt the pork fat and in a Dutch oven, add the lamb and pork fat then cook in the oven for about 2.5 hours or until tender but not falling apart.
  4. Remove from oven and separate the lamb from the pork fat, reserving the pork fat for later use.

Salsa Verde Eggplant

  1. In a blender, blend the tomatillos, chili, garlic, onion, honey, vinegar, soy, salt, and ¼ cup oil.
  2. Preheat oven to 500 degrees.
  3. Cut the eggplant into 1” pieces, toss in oil, place on a sheet tray or cookie sheet and roast until dark brown, about 15-20 minutes.
  4. As soon as you take the eggplant out of the oven, combine it with the marinade so that it can absorb the flavor.
  5. Set aside.

Tahini Crema

1. Add ingredients to a bowl mix with a whisk

Garnish

  1. In a non-stick pan, heat 2 tablespoons of canola oil and pre heat until you see whisps of smoke, carefully add your confited lamb and cook until crispy. Drain on a paper towel.
  2. Warm your tortillas on a griddle plate or over a burner.
  3. Lay out your tortillas and place a spoonful or two of marinated eggplant on them.
  4. Place your crispy lamb down, then garnish with tahini crema, cheese, and cilantro.
  5. Serve with limes, enjoy!
