Flash Flood Watch into Thursday forenoon for counties well south of Interstate-80 into northwest Indiana

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect into Thursday forenoon for Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, and Ford counties in Illinois and Newton, Benton, Lake, Porter and Jasper Counties in Indiana (dark-green-shaded counties on the headlined map).

Showers and thunderstorms will overspread the Watch area this evening and continue overnight gradually ending from the west Thursday morning. Storms could “train” – repeatedly pass over the same location, resulting in rainfall totals from 1 to 3-inches and localized flooding problems as well as rises on area rivers.

The Flash Flood Watch counties also fall under the Slight Risk for Excessive Rainfall (yellow-shaded) depicted on the map below prepared by the National Storm Prediction Center for the period ending at 7AM CDT Thursday morning.

Day 1 Excessive Rainfall Forecast

