Feds raid Chicago Ald. Carrie Austin's 34th Ward office

CHICAGO — Federal agents have raided the ward office of another Chicago alderman Wednesday.

The FBI confirmed they were “conducting court-authorized law enforcement activities” in the area of 34th Ward Ald. Carrie Austin’s campaign office, which is located on West 111th Street.

During the raid, Austin was with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announcing the “Summer for Change” program to protect kids from violence over the summer. The event took place at Percy Julian High School, where seven of Austin’s children attended.

Austin is the second-longest serving alderman on the City Council behind 14th Ward Ald. Ed Burke, whose offices were raided last year. He is currently facing dozens of political corruption charges.

Austin has been serving the 34th Ward since 1994, which includes West Pullman, Washington Heights, Morgan Park and Roseland.

So far she has reportedly not been charged with a crime.