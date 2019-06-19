2 dead in crash; All lanes on I-41/94 in Racine County closed

Posted 12:46 PM, June 19, 2019, by , Updated at 02:17PM, June 19, 2019

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — All north and south bound lanes on I-41/94 are closed at County K in Racine County after a fatal multiple vehicle crash and fire, WITI reports.

The Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms two people have died.

Katelynn Planka, a viewer of WGN's Milwaukee sister station WITI, snapped a photo photo of the scene that shows a semi on fire hanging over Kraut Road.

Officials say the interstate is completely closed from Highway 20 to Highway G, both northbound and southbound. Both the east and west frontage roads are closed as well for this investigation.

All southbound traffic is now being routed off the interstate at Ryan Road.  Queues are building — and already extend several miles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Photo credit: Katelynn Planka

