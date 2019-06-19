× Court hearing today in connection with civil suit against R. Kelly

CHICAGO — There will be a court hearing Wednesday in connection with a civil lawsuit against R&B singer R. Kelly.

Heather Williams said she met Kelly in 1998 while walking down a street in Chicago.

She claims Kelly began sexually abusing her while she was underage, and it continued until she was an adult.

Williams said she’s suffered shame, guilt, self-blame and depression. She’s suing for at least $50,000.

Sources close to Kelly said Williams’ attorney tried to obtain money from R. Kelly before filing the lawsuit.

R. Kelly recently pled not guilty to 11 sex-related charges, four of which are aggravated criminal sexual assault counts. Earlier this year, the he pled not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse pertaining to four women.