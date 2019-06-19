Court hearing today in connection with civil suit against R. Kelly

Singer R. Kelly arrives at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on June 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The singer appeared in court to face new charges of criminal sexual abuse. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — There will be a court hearing Wednesday in connection with a civil lawsuit against R&B singer R. Kelly.

Heather Williams said she met Kelly in 1998 while walking down a street in Chicago.

She claims Kelly began sexually abusing her while she was underage, and it continued until she was an adult.

Williams said she’s suffered shame, guilt, self-blame and depression. She’s suing for at least $50,000.

Sources close to Kelly said Williams’ attorney tried to obtain money from R. Kelly before filing the lawsuit.

R. Kelly recently pled not guilty to 11 sex-related charges, four of which are aggravated criminal sexual assault counts. Earlier this year, the he pled not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse pertaining to four women.

