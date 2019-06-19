Cam Smith looks ahead to the NBA Draft on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - 'Twas the night before the NBA Draft, and few still know what the Bulls might do once their selection comes up on Thursday night.

Maybe they won't be at the seventh pick, having dealt it to move up in the draft. If they keep it, there are a number of directions they could go to add another piece to their rebuild.

Camron Smith of MSG Network and Stadium was on Sports Feed on Wednesday night to discuss the possibilities for the Bulls with Jarrett Payton. He also talked about the team's roster around head coach Jim Boylen and a few major offseason moves around the NBA that have happened or could be on the way.

To watch Camron's segment on Wednesday's show, click on the video above or below.