Author of “Being Mr. Skin” Jim McBride discusses his book and his twenty year journey of being “Mr. Skin”

Jim “Mr. Skin” McBride has written his tell-all autobiography on how a suburban teen turned his love of seeing celebrity skin into a multi-million-dollar empire, building the world's largest online database of TV & movie scenes. In honor of the 20th year anniversary, McBride released his memoir, Being Mr. Skin: 20 Years of Nip Slips, Cheek Peeks and Fast Forwarding to the Good Parts. Today, more than 10 million fans flock to Mr. Skin each month to see their favorite stars in their birthday suits. Being Mr. Skin is available on Amazon and other book selling platforms. For more information, visit mrskin.com.