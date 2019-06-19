Many drivers underestimate dangers of driving while high: AAA survey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The AAA has some sobering new data about driving high as more states legalize marijuana.

A survey found nearly 15 million people admitted to driving within an hour of using pot -- and nearly 70 percent of those asked said they think it's unlikely those driving high will get caught.

Many drivers don't think driving high is as dangerous as driving drunk.

But AAA statistics show motorists impaired by marijuana are twice as likely to have an accident than sober drivers.

Millennials were 14 percent more likely to drive soon after using. Men were 8 percent more likely to do so than women.

AAA is not taking a position on Illinois' legalization which takes effect January 1.

But law enforcement agencies say there isn't enough funding for the training necessary to get officers prepared for detecting drug influenced drivers starting next year.