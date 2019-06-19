× 2 men arrested in fatal shooting of 5-year-old boy in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — Two men have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old boy in Kenosha.

Kenosha Police Department Detectives are referring the two men, both 24-years-old, to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office. They could face charges of homicide by negligent handling of a firearm and leaving a loaded firearm within reach or access of a child.

WGN will not release the name of the men until they are officially charged.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that 5-year-old Dakari Weldon suffered a fatal gunshot wound during the June 17 shooting at the residence on the 2000 block of 60th Street.

Two people reportedly dropped the boy off at Froedtert Hospital, located about 15 minutes from the home, and then left.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.