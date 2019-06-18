× White Sox will extend protective netting at Guaranteed Rate Field in 2020: Reports

CHICAGO – For the past few years, teams around Major League Baseball have been expanding the netting at ballparks in order to create a more safe environment for fans sitting in the lower decks. This came after a few fans were injured by line drives that went beyond the traditional netting.

After a few more incidents this year, including a young child hit by a line drive in Houston off the bat of Cubs’ outfielder Albert Almora Jr. on May 29th, some have asked for an increase in nets around the park.

It appears the White Sox are going to take that step at Guaranteed Rate Field in the near future.

Per multiple reports, including the first from Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun Times, the White Sox will be extending the netting in their lower deck from foul pole to foul pole by the 2020 season.

At the moment, the nets at the park end at the dugouts, as the MLB required starting in 2018.

So far the White Sox are just the second team to extend their netting to the foul pole for the 2020 season. The Texas Rangers announced in May that they will do so in their new ballpark – Globe Life Field – in 2020.

So far the White Sox are just the second team to extend their netting to the foul pole for the 2020 season. The Texas Rangers announced in May that they will do so in their new ballpark – Globe Life Field – in 2020.