White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday @ Chicago

*It’s year No. 23 of interleague play in MLB and of regular-season battles between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. The Sox hold a slim edge over the Cubs 60-58.

*Anthony Rizzo has a career .448 on-base percentage against the White Sox – that’s the highest all-time by a Cub player against the team’s crosstown rivals (minimum 75 plate appearances).

Lucas Giolito (10-1, 2.22 ERA) – but not from their other starters (13-26, 6.34).

*The Sox swing the bats well with men in scoring position (.297 BA with 0/1 out – 8th in MLB) – except when there are two outs (.218 BA – 26th in MLB).

*Tim Anderson is the only American Leaguer who has amassed double figures in both home runs (10) and stolen bases (15).

*In the 104-year history of Wrigley Field, only one pitcher has a lower ERA at the Friendly Confines than Cole Hamels 1.95 (minimum 100 innings) – Sal Maglie 1.61.

 

 

