Trump to announce presidential reelection bid in Florida

ORLANDO — President Donald Trump has arrived in Orlando, Florida, where he is set to kick off his reelection campaign with a rally.

Campaign advisers say Trump will seek to connect his first term to the goals he hopes to achieve with four more years as president.

They say his brash version of populism, combined with his mantra to “Drain the Swamp,” still resonates, despite his administration’s cozy ties with lobbyists and corporations and the Trump family’s apparent efforts to profit off the presidency.

Trump supporters began arriving as early as Monday for the Tuesday night campaign rally, braving downpours and listening to a cover band playing Southern rock standards.

Democrats say Trump won’t be credible running again as an outsider, and they claim that he’s made life harder for people after two years in office.