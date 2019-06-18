Sports Feed previews Game 1 of the City Series on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Let the battle for the bragging rights begin!

The Cubs and the White Sox meet for the first time in the 2019 season on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field as they teams square off four times over the next few weeks.

To get fans ready for the game, we had Josh Frydman live at Wrigley Field on Sports Feed to give us the insights on the match-up to Jarrett Payton back in the studio.

You can watch the guys discuss a number of topics on the upcoming games along with more of what's going on around the ballpark in the video above or below.