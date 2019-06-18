Ruth Bader Ginsburg wins best real-life hero at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Yeah, the Avengers are cool and all to deal with fictional troubles. But for real-world chaos you need a real-life hero.

And according to MTV, there’s no better hero than — a Supreme Court justice.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg won the best real-life hero award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which aired Monday night. Ginsburg, the second woman on the high court, won thanks to “RBG,” the 2018 CNN Films documentary about her life.

Ginsburg beat out some major competition, including rock climber Alex Honnold, comedian Hannah Gadsby, wrestler Roman Reigns and tennis superstar Serena Williams.

Ginsburg’s haul could have been higher, but “RBG” lost in other categories, including best fight. Apparently MTV thinks “Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality” is less important than “Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva.”

Whatever.

The 86-year-old justice did not attend the awards ceremony in Santa Monica, California.