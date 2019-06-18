PHOTOS: Feds seize 300K containers of dietary supplements from suburban company

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — U.S. Marshals and the Food and Drug Administration are cracking down on a suburban diet supplement company.

Agents seized more than 300,000 containers from the Life Rising Corporation in Willowbrook. The seized goods consisted of more than 500 products, valued at approximately $3.5 million.

Investigators found the company had cut corners and not followed FDA rules for manufacturing and packing its products. The FDA said they found similar violations in 2016 and 2017 as well.

Life Rising sells supplements under the Life Rising, Holicare, and Hope Stream brands.