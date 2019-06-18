Person in custody after man found dead in Schaumburg home
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — One person is in custody after a man was found dead inside a home in Schaumburg.
Police responded to a home in the 1100 block of Stoughton Court around 9 p.m. Monday. When officers entered the residence, they discovered the body of a 57-year-old man.
One person is in custody in connection to the man’s death. Officers said this incident is domestic-related.
Schaumburg police are conducting a death investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
42.031809 -88.107187