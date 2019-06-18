× Person in custody after man found dead in Schaumburg home

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — One person is in custody after a man was found dead inside a home in Schaumburg.

Police responded to a home in the 1100 block of Stoughton Court around 9 p.m. Monday. When officers entered the residence, they discovered the body of a 57-year-old man.

One person is in custody in connection to the man’s death. Officers said this incident is domestic-related.

Schaumburg police are conducting a death investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.