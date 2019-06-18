Paul Sullivan previews the Cubs-White Sox series on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There won't be as many chances for the fans on the north and south side to watch their teams match-up on the field here in 2019.

Tuesday's game between Cubs and the White Sox will be one of four for this season, two down from last season, with one more game at Wrigley Wednesday then two at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 6th and 7th.

It makes these games a bit more intense for the fans this year, with each team dealing with their own positives and negative this season.

Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune discussed both teams with Josh Frydman on Tuesday's Sports Feed from Wrigley Field. You can watch their discussion on the game in the video above.