Musical Artist Angele Anise performs hit single in studio today

Posted 10:47 AM, June 18, 2019, by

Musical artist Angele Anise graced the WGN studio this morning with her angelic voice. Anise is a SECA  at John A. Walsh Elementary in Pilsen where she specializes in Social Emotional Learning Intervention and teaches after school Classical Lead Guitar. The young artist will soon release her EP #theSugarSuite this summer which will be filled with tons of acoustic sound and neo-electric.  Angele Anise will be performing at the Atwood Chicago on June 22nd.

 

Atwood Chicago

1 W. Washington,  Chicago, IL 60602

