× Feces smeared on cars, storefront window in Bridgeport

CHICAGO — Chicago detectives are investigating after more incidents of smeared feces have been reported in Bridgeport.

During early morning hours this month, a person has smeared feces on multiple parked cars and on a storefront window.

Police only provided a vague description of the man, describing him as being between 30 and 35 years of age, standing between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-3 and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black baseball cap and tan pants. He was also seen wearing white gloves and carrying a brown paper bag.

The incidents occurred:

• June 9 at around 4:19 a.m on the 700 Block of West 30th Street

• June 9 between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on the 3200 Block of South Emerald

• June 9, 2019 at 4:16 a.m. on the 700 Block of West 30th Street

• June 15 and 17 between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. in the 5700 Block of West 26th Street

A similar incident happened on May 25 when a masked man smeared feces on a parked car on 30th Street.

Police say residents should keep the area around their property well lit, report any suspicious activity and if you have a video surveillance system, save and make a copy for detectives.

If you are a victim, Area Central detectives advise not to touch anything and to call 911 immediately.