Midday Fix: Live performance from Star Tropics and details on this weekend's Ravenswood On Tap festival

Molly Cleary & Loren Vanderbilt – of Star Tropics

http://star-tropics.com

Event:

4th Annual Ravenswood On Tap

Ravenswood on Tap, the neighborhood’s annual craft beer festival, returns this summer on Saturday, June 22 & Sunday, June 23. Back for its fourth year, the two-day festival spotlights beer & spirits from local breweries along Malt Row, along with food, retailers, artists, live music and entertainment!

The festival is located in the heart of “Malt Row” (Ravenswood Avenue between Berteau & Belle Plaine), home to one of the country’s most prolific craft brewing communities. Participating breweries and distilleries this year will include Band of Bohemia, Begyle Brewing Co., Dovetail Brewery, Empirical Brewery, Half Acre Beer Company, KOVAL Distillery, Smylie Brothers Brewing Co., Spiteful Brewing, Urban Renewal Brewery, and more. Event attendees can also be prepared for a special guest brewery popping up both days!

Ravenswood on Tap kicks off Saturday, June 22 from 12pm – 10pm and continues Sunday, June 23 from 12pm – 6pm. A $5 donation is suggested at the door and supports the Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce, Ravenswood Community Council, and other local non-profit organizations. Drink tickets are $7 each and cash only.

