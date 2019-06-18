Man injured after police-involved shooting in Carpentersville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. — A man was injured after exchanging gunfire with police in the northwest suburbs Tuesday evening.

Police said around 4:30 p.m., two officers drove by Berkshire Circle and Wakefield Drive and saw a man with a gun. Police said evidence at the scene indicated that the man fired shots at the officers, so one of the two fired back. The man was hit by the gunfire and taken into custody.

A witness, who is a friend of the man who was shot, says his friend, 22, thought some people were coming to shoot him, which is why he opened fire. The witness said his friend turned to run from the officers and his gun fell out of his waistband, and that's when he was shot.

The two officers involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative duty while the Kane County Task Force investigates.

The man who was shot was hospitalized and is expected to be OK. Charges are pending.

The two officers involved were treated for minor injuries.