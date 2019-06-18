Man found fatally shot inside South Side apartment

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for suspects in the shooting death of a man on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday near 65th and King Drive in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood.

Police said a 41-year-old man was talking on the phone while walking to his apartment building, when four people started following him.The man was able to get to his apartment, but was later found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.

No one is in custody.

No further details have been released at this time.

