× Lurie Children’s Hospital slips from top 10 list

CHICAGO — Lurie Children’s Hospital has slipped out of U.S. News and World Reports’ top 10 list for best children’s hospitals. It’s the first time in eight years it didn’t make the cut.

Last year Lurie, part of Northwestern University Memorial Hospital, held the 10th and final spot.

Several of the hospital’s specialties are still highly ranked, including cardiology/heart surgery, which ranks second in the nation.

Three other departments at Lurie’s are in the top 10, and six more rank within the top 30 nationally.

U.S. News said Lurie Children’s didn’t necessarily drop in patient care. Other hospitals may have improved a little to move into the top 10.

An official with Lurie Children’s says the hospital continues to focus on the quality of care for patients and their families.