Lunch Break: Roasted Salmon with Homemade Watermelon Salsa

Posted 12:45 PM, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 01:45PM, June 18, 2019

Chef and co-owner of Drew's on Halsted, Drew Johnson

3201 N Halsted St, Chicago IL 60657

www.DrewsonHalsted.com

Recipe:

Fish:

8 oz. piece of fresh salmon

 Rice: 

1/2 cup of brown rice

 1/2 cup of chicken or vegetable broth

1 cup of water

¼ teaspoon of salt

¼ teaspoon of pepper

½ cup of any type of vegetable (e.g.: peas, broccoli)

Salsa

2 quarter slices of watermelon

½ teaspoon of chopped jalapeno

½ teaspoon of minced cilantro

1/2 teaspoon of brown sugar

Instructions

Salmon: 8 oz Salmon is grilled for 3 minutes on both sides. Set aside.

Rice: Cook half a cup of brown rice adding a full cup of water and ½ cup of either vegetable or chicken stock.  Add chopped vegetable of your choice and add a ¼ teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper.  When it comes boil, have it simmer until the rice is softened. Set aside.

Salsa: Take 2 quarter slices of watermelon, chop and place in bowl.  Add 1/2 a teaspoon of minced cilantro, 1/2 a teaspoon of brown sugar, 1/2 teaspoon of finely chopped jalapeno.  Mix together and let it sit for 4-5 minutes.  Set aside.

 To Serve…

Plate grilled salmon on plate. Top salmon with a generous amount of watermelon salsa. Then plate brown rice on side of salmon.

 

 

