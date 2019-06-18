Cubs’ Javy Baez hosts hundreds of young athletes at baseball camp

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez worked with hundreds of children on their baseball skills at a ProCamp in the northwest suburbs Monday.

The camp was held at Elk Grove High School for about 450 boys and girls in first through eighth grade, including WGN sports anchor/reporter Jarrett Payton’s son Jaden.

Hey @javy23baez, my wife just texted me and told me my son @paytonson just got a hit off of you at your @ProCamps. Thanks for taking the time with all the campers there today! #CloserToPro #Cubs pic.twitter.com/RMC33WATs5 — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) June 18, 2019

“I grew up without this,” Baez said. “It’s incredible when you see kids that smile because they see you. It means a lot for them and it means a lot to me, and you know, the way that so many kids come out here for this, it’s really special for me.”

More ProCamps hosted by other Chicago athletes are planned for later this summer, including Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and Chicago Bears’ quarterback Mitch Trubisky and running back Tarik Cohen, The Daily Herald reports.

Javy Baez teaching kids the art of tagging at his baseball camp in Elk Grove pic.twitter.com/wnoKMV6IkW — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) June 17, 2019