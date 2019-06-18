Cubs’ Javy Baez hosts hundreds of young athletes at baseball camp

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez worked with hundreds of children on their baseball skills at a ProCamp in the northwest suburbs Monday.
The camp was held at Elk Grove High School for about 450 boys and girls in first through eighth grade, including WGN sports anchor/reporter Jarrett Payton’s son Jaden.
“I grew up without this,” Baez said. “It’s incredible when you see kids that smile because they see you. It means a lot for them and it means a lot to me, and you know, the way that so many kids come out here for this, it’s really special for me.”
More ProCamps hosted by other Chicago athletes are planned for later this summer, including Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and Chicago Bears’ quarterback Mitch Trubisky and running back Tarik Cohen, The Daily Herald reports.