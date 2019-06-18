Jason Patt looks ahead to the NBA Draft on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - We're just two days away from the NBA Draft, and what the Bulls might do with that pick is a mystery.

Could they trade it? Will the keep it and take a point guard? Could they grab a big man again?

All of these are on the table in a draft where only the top three picks are known beforehand, so fans might be guessing all the way up till Thursday.

Jason Patt of Blog-A-Bull was on Sports Feed to discuss some of these possibilities with Jarrett Payton on Tuesday's show. They also talked about the recently completed NBA Finals along with Anthony Davis' trade to the Lakers.

