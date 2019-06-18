Hospital cleared of wrongdoing in death of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez’s baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The hospital that cared for the baby of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez has been cleared of wrongdoing by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

"After an investigation, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) determined that Advocate Christ Hospital was found to be in substantial compliance," IDPH said in a statement Tuesday. Read IDPH's full report here.

Yovanny Jadiel Lopez died Friday after living with brain damage for 53 days in the intensive care unit at Advocate Christ Hospital. Police said he was cut from the his mother's womb after she was lured to a South Side home and murdered. Ochoa-Lopez was nine months pregnant at the time.

A mother, daughter and a boyfriend were all charged in connection with Ochoa-Lopez's death. The Lopez family wants them charged with the baby's death as well.

Advocate Christ Hospital released the following statement: