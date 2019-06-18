× Fifth Third to close 44 Chicago-area branches after MB bank merger

CHICAGO — Fifth Third Bank is closing 44 branches in the Chicago-area next month.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the move comes in the wake of its $4.7 billion acquisition of MB Financial.

Nearly one in five locations will close on July 9 and 10. Most are within a mile of other branches.

Customers of the closing branches, which include both Fifth Third and former MB locations, have been notified.

Here are the Fifth Third Bank branches closing:

Chicago: 29 W. Division St.; 1 N. Wacker Dr.; 1 S. Dearborn St.; 100 S. Halsted St.; 644 W. Diversey Pkwy.; 2934 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Streamwood: 510 S. Sutton Rd.

Yorkville: 444 Veterans Pkwy.

Bartlett: 980 South IL Rt. 59

Libertyville: 1366 S. Milwaukee Ave

Warrenville: 3601 Winfield Rd.

Mundelein: 3 Nelson C. White Pkwy.

Dixon: 102 S. Galena Ave.

Hampshire: 251 S. State St.

Hinckley: 101 W. Lincoln Ave.

Schaumburg: 1699 E. Woodfield Rd.

Barrington: 353 W. Northwest Hwy.

Lake Zurich: 660 S. Rand Rd.

Oak Brook: 1603 16th St.

Here are the former MB locations closing:

Chicago: 1624 W. Division St.; 932 W. Randolph St.

Lincolnwood: 4010 W. Touhy Ave.

Lombard: 1145 S. Main St.

Bloomingdale: 485 W. Army Trail Rd.

Tinley Park: 9561 171st St.; 18299 S. Harlem Ave.

Niles: 7557 W. Oakton St.

Countryside: 600 W. Plainfield Rd.

St. Charles: 2607 Lincoln Hwy.

Glencoe: 356 Park Ave.

Bensenville: 1050 Busse Hwy.

Oak Lawn: 9701 S. Cicero Ave.

North Riverside: 7222 W. Cermak Rd.

LaGrange Park: 401 N. LaGrange Rd.

Burr Ridge: 7000 County Line Rd.

South Holland: 16145 S. State St.

Dyer, Ind.: 1218 Sheffield Ave.