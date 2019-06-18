× Ex-Chicago alderman Proco ‘Joe’ Moreno pleads not guilty

CHICAGO — An ex-Chicago alderman pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges he lent his vehicle to a former girlfriend and then reported it stolen.

Proco “Joe” Moreno is facing one count of insurance fraud, disorderly conduct, obstructing justice, and filing a false report of a stolen vehicle.

Prosecutors claim Moreno loaned his Audi A-6 to the woman in January.

He allegedly later called 911 to report the car was taken, and contacted his insurance carrier.

The woman has since filed a defamation lawsuit against Moreno.