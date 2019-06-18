Ex-Chicago alderman Proco ‘Joe’ Moreno pleads not guilty

Posted 1:14 PM, June 18, 2019, by

Proco Moreno III, 47.

CHICAGO — An ex-Chicago alderman pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges he lent his vehicle to a former girlfriend and then reported it stolen.

Proco “Joe” Moreno is facing one count of insurance fraud, disorderly conduct, obstructing justice, and filing a false report of a stolen vehicle.

Prosecutors claim Moreno loaned his Audi A-6 to the woman in January.

He allegedly later called 911 to report the car was taken, and contacted his insurance carrier.

The woman has since filed a defamation lawsuit against Moreno.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.