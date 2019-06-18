Disturbance tugs temp-dropping “NNE” winds into city Wed., plus some mainly late-day/nighttime light rain; warm, humid tropical air and 80°+ weekend highs to fuel scattered t-storms; season’s first hot weather showing up on model forecasts the following weekend

Posted 11:57 PM, June 18, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.