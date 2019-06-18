Disturbance tugs temp-dropping “NNE” winds into city Wed., plus some mainly late-day/nighttime light rain; warm, humid tropical air and 80°+ weekend highs to fuel scattered t-storms; season’s first hot weather showing up on model forecasts the following weekend
-
Temperatures cool Wednesday, warm into a rainy weekend
-
Cooler Thursday, warmup into the weekend
-
Cool and cloudy Monday, 80-degree temps. possible next weekend
-
Rain Wednesday, cool Thursday and storms likely this weekend
-
Windy, rainy weekend followed by warmup next week
-
-
Warm with storms overnight, possible over Memorial Day weekend
-
Temperatures rise into the 70s, could hit 80 this weekend
-
Cool weekend ahead, temperatures rise next week
-
Temperatures rise into 80s this weekend, some storms possible
-
Assessing Severe Weather Risks
-
-
Thursday/Thu night’s t-storm chances threaten to take off in warm, increasingly humid air; jet stream overhead could rev some storms into wind & hail generating “supercells”; a jarring 20-30° temp drop looms Friday as “NE” winds take hold
-
Fickle spring weather continues this weekend
-
Rains continue into Wednesday morning, more ahead this week