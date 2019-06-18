Cook County sheriff’s deputy shoots teen who attempted to carjack him in Little Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An on-duty Cook County sheriff’s deputy shot a 16-year-old boy who attempted to carjack him in the Little Village neighborhood.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at a car wash on Cermak and Rockwell.

Police said the 50-year-old deputy was taking a lunch break and had just exited his white Corvette when the 16-year-old approached and entered the Corvette.

The deputy pulled out his weapon and opened fire, hitting the teenager in the left shoulder. The teen was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with injuries described as non-life threatening.

The deputy was transported to Rush Hospital and treated for shortness of breath.

Police say a weapon was recovered on scene. No charges have been filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.