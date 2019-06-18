Congresswoman condemns Nazi salute at parade in Oswego

OSWEGO, Ill. — An Illinois congresswoman is condemning a Nazi salute at the PrairieFest Parade on Sunday.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood was walking in the parade with her family and Kendall County Democrats when a Kendall County Republican volunteer reportedly made the gesture as Democrats passed his float.

Underwood tweeted on Sunday about this event and said “we will not be silent in the face of hate.”

I want to be very clear: hate has absolutely no place here. PrairieFest has been a family friendly, fun and welcoming event in Oswego for many years and we refuse to let this action define us. — Lauren Underwood (@LaurenUnderwood) June 16, 2019

We will not be silent in the face of hate — and I hope that you will stand with me against it. — Lauren Underwood (@LaurenUnderwood) June 16, 2019

James Marter, who filed to run against Underwood in the next election, posted an apology to Underwood on Facebook for the behavior of the volunteer, and said this type of behavior cannot be tolerated.

Underwood is the first woman, person of color and millennial to represent her community in U.S. Congress. Underwood is also the youngest African American woman to serve as a U.S. Representative.