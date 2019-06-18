× Blackhawks announce 2019 preseason schedule

CHICAGO – With the Stanley Cup Final coming to an end last week, it’s time for the Blackhawks to start looking ahead to their 2019-2020 season.

That will officially start this weekend in Vancouver, when the team makes the third-overall selection in the draft. A few days before that, they found out when they’ll hit the ice for their exhibition schedule this fall.

The Blackhawks released their preseason schedule on Tuesday, consisting of seven contests, six against NHL teams and one against a German professional team in Berlin. That contest against Eisbaren Berlin will wrap up the schedule on Sunday, Sept. 29, and will precede the team’s season opener against the Flyers on October 4th in Prague, Czech Republic.

Jeremy Colliton’s team will play three games at the United Center and three on the road in their North American portion of the preseason. It starts with a pair of road games against the Capitals on Sept. 16, then a contest against the Red Wings in Detroit the next night. The Blackhawks then return to the United Center for three-straight games with the Red Wings, Bruins and Capitals before a game in Boston on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Here’s the complete preseason schedule: