× Woman found dead in Costco parking lot was likely killed by dogs, authorities say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Police said a woman whose body was found in a California Costco parking lot Sunday morning may have been attacked by one or more dogs, according to KERO.

Around 6 a.m. Sunday morning, Bakersfield police was called out to the Costco parking lot off of Rosedale Highway, where a woman’s body was found with what officers said were obvious signs of trauma. The exact cause of death is still being determined by the Kern County Coroner’s Office but the police department said that she was likely attacked by one or more dogs before her death.

Animal control officers have located and apprehended all of the dogs.

“Officers are still looking for any evidence, witnesses and the investigation is ongoing,” Sgt. Sean Morphis of the Bakersfield Police Department said.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later time.